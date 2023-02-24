Teacher suspended in J&K's Ramban for Facebook post 'critical' of government

Srinagar Feb 24: Days after Chief Secretary warned employees against misuse of social media, a teacher in J&K's Ramban district has been suspended for a Facebook post allegedly critical of the government.

The suspension order to this effect has been issued by District Magistrate Ramban, Mussarat Islam.

"Pending enquiry and for violations of directions passed by the government regarding criticism of policies of the government by its employees on social media platforms, Joginder Singh, teacher GPS Chanderkote, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect," the order read.

The order stated that the teacher shall remain attached to the office of the Chief Education Officer, (CEO) Ramban.

The District Magistrate has also ordered for constitution of an inquiry Committee headed by Additional District Development Commissioner, Ramban to probe the matter.

The other members of the committee include Chief Education Officer, Ramban, Zonal Education Officer, Batote and Headmaster HS Chanderkote.

"The Inquiry Committee so constituted shall initiate an indepth enquiry and submit a detailed/ comprehensive report in the matter, along with specific recommendations, by or before March 25 of 2023," the order read.

J&K Chief Secretary, during the meeting chaired on February 17 of 2023 directed all Administrative Secretaries for monitoring of social media networks on regular basis and identify government employees criticizing or commenting adversely on government policies and achievements on various social media platforms.