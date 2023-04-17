‘J&K to complete Mission of Har Ghar Nal se Jal target this year’

Jammu, Apr 17: The Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today held a meeting to review on ground implementation of various Water Supply Schemes being implemented under Jal Jeevan Mission in multiple districts through video conferencing.
Those who were present on this occasion includes Principal Secretary Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra; Secretary Jal Shakti, Deepika Sharma; Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti Jammu, Hamesh Manchanda besides other concerned officers.
Works of different nature including Rapid Sand Filtration Plants, Over Head Water Tanks, laying of Pipeline network etc were inspected by the Chief Secretary. Works from districts of Budgam, Kulgam, Udhampur, Anantnag, Rajouri and Kathua were inspected virtually.
Besides taking stock of the pace and progress of these works the Chief Secretary asked about material supply, financial status, and even operational training of staff intended to work at these plants.
Dr Mehta stressed on completing all these water supply schemes by August 15 this year. He reminded them that the Pani Samitis have to keep check on these works and ensure quality of execution and outcome of all these schemes.
He advised them that the workforce may be increased for timely completion of JJM works and that financial issues be flagged for timely completion. He called for awareness drives and other IEC activities about the Jal Jeevan Mission.
On the occasion the Chief Secretary spoke to Sarpanchs and received their feedback. The latter expressed satisfaction and confidence that on completion the schemes would help provide quality water supply to all.
The Sarpanchs were also asked about the status of overall developmental works carried out in their respective panchayats. Demands and grievances were noted and instructions were passed for immediate redressal for each of the raised demands/grievance.
It was revealed during this virtual interaction that out of 18,67,704 Households in J&K 11,05,414 had been provided the Functional Tap Connections. Moreover, works are in progress to provide tap connections to the remaining 7,62,290 households.
It was further revealed that with due diligence, revision of 113 DPRs has been carried out and the cost of schemes brought down to Rs 1233.40 Cr from 1755.23 Cr. It was informed that the average rate of FHTCs has increased from 10-15 per day to 500-600 per day which is going to touch 1000 FHTCs by the end of this month.