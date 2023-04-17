‘J&K to complete Mission of Har Ghar Nal se Jal target this year’

Jammu, Apr 17: The Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today held a meeting to review on ground implementation of various Water Supply Schemes being implemented under Jal Jeevan Mission in multiple districts through video conferencing.

Those who were present on this occasion includes Principal Secretary Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra; Secretary Jal Shakti, Deepika Sharma; Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti Jammu, Hamesh Manchanda besides other concerned officers.