J&K treasure trove of rich heritage, culture: CS

Jammu, Apr 18: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo today said that Jammu and Kashmir is a treasure trove of rich heritage and culture.

According to a press release, he was addressing a function on the occasion of World Heritage Day in Jammu. Dulloo flagged off a heritage walk from Shri Ranbir Singh (SRS) Library, Kachi Chawni to Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex here. The walk, organised by the Culture Department in association with district administration, was joined by various civil servants besides civil society members, hundreds of students and other citizens of Jammu city.

Chief Secretary said that such events renews “our sensitivity towards protection of this significant aspect of our culture.” He said that it takes collective efforts to preserve the heritage and we all have a role to protect it for the posterity.

“Many of our sites are also on the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list for their overall significance for the world heritage. Visit to such sites enriches one about the value of these places besides creating awareness about their uniqueness and aesthetics,”he said.

Dulloo exhorted upon the students to read and visit such places to have better idea about our rich cultural past.

The Principal Secretary, Culture, Suresh Gupta raised awareness about the history of cultural assets of SRS Library and Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex. He also threw light on the importance of preservation and protection of our heritage and called upon all the participants to support such measures taken on part of the department.

Pertinent to mention here that the World Heritage Day is also known as the International Monuments and Sites Day being celebrated across the world in recognition of the work carried out by ICOMOS, International Council on Monuments and Sites. The day aims to increase awareness about the importance of diversity of cultural heritage and preserving it for the generations to come.