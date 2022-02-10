J&K ushering new era of governance: Slathia

“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas being the political philosophy of the BJP, no section of the society should nurture the feeling of denial and deprivation,” a statement of BJP quoted Salathia as saying while addressing people at villages Kamila and Uttar Beni in the Vijaypur assembly constituency. He daid that the governance mantra would be discrimination or appeasement to none. Salathia said in the changing scenario, Jammu region too would march on the path of development and progress as an equal partner, which would not only undo the injustices of the past but also inject a new spirit of participative democracy.