J&K witnessing inclusive, holistic development : BJP

Jammu, Aug 12: Senior BJP leader and MP Jugal Kishore Sharma today said that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing inclusive and holistic development after the abrogation of Article 370.
According to a press note, he was speaking during the public grievances listening here. “Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a total development that is all inclusive and holistic in nine years of Modi government. The development has gained rocket speed in post 370 abrogation period,” Sharma said.
He added that the Modi government has developed Jammu and Kashmir economically as well as socio-politically. He said that a large number of public welfare steps have been taken for the J&K people ever since Article 370 was done away with and a new era of development initiated in the region. The BJP leader said that all the ill- decisions of the previous governments were done away while paving way for a strong democratic set-up providing basic rights to numerous communities residing for decades in Jammu and Kashmir.