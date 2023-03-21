JKAACL organises cultural programme

Samba, Mar 21: The Sub Office of Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages in Kathua collaborated with District Information Centre Samba to organise a cultural programme at Rajpura in Kathua. The event was held under the guidance of Secretary JKAACL, Bharat Singh.
Sarpanch Rajpura, Suresh Basotra was the chief guest on the occasion while Principal Shri Nursing Vidyapeeth School, Surinder Pal Sharma was the guest of honour.
Suresh Basotra praised Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages for bringing cultural events to Rajpura. He appreciated the mesmerising performances by the artists and requested that similar events be organised in future.
The programme began with a performance by Aziz Folk Theatre Group from Kulgam who performed Dhambali Dance.
Other performances included a sufi song by Gulam Nabi Sufi and party from Pulwama; Kashmiri folk by Baba Naseeb u Din Gazi Theatre Group from Kashmir, Sharda Folk Theatre, Wathora Budgam; Dogri Haran Dance by Bodh Raj and party from Dansal; Gojri folk dance by Gojri Music and Dance party Rajouri; Nukkad play by Samooh Theatre Group Jammu; Dogri folk song by Gareeb Dass and party; Dogri Song by Sanjeev Kumar and party and Dogri Bhaakh by Koshalya Devi and party.