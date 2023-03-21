JKAACL organises cultural programme

Sarpanch Rajpura, Suresh Basotra was the chief guest on the occasion while Principal Shri Nursing Vidyapeeth School, Surinder Pal Sharma was the guest of honour.

Suresh Basotra praised Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages for bringing cultural events to Rajpura. He appreciated the mesmerising performances by the artists and requested that similar events be organised in future.