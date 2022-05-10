JKAP decides to gear up for Assembly polls

Srinagar, May 10: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Tuesday decided to gear up its political activities in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections.
According to a press note, the party held series of party meetings at its headquarters here.
All senior members and leaders of the party participated in the meeting which was meant to discuss the various party issues and the present political scenario of Jammu and Kashmir.
The meeting was presided over by former MLA and Apni Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir. Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Chief Coordinator Majeed Padder, Party State Secretary Muntazir Mohidin, and Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi were also present in the meeting.
The participants shared their views on various issues related to the party dynamics along with the political scenario of J&K. It was decided that the party should gear up its political activities in view of the forthcoming Assembly Elections. After discussing various issues pertaining to the party, it was decided that development and the empowerment of the people of J&K would be the top priority of the party and no stone will be left unturned to ensure people of the Union Territory are given their due rights.
Those who participated in the meeting included Additional General Secretary Anantnag Hilal Shah, Autar Sing, Provincial Secretary Avtar Singh, District Vice President Kulgam Mohammad Amin Bhat, District President Ghulam Mohammad Mir, Nazir Provisional Secretary Nazir, General Secretary Mohammad Rafi Mir, Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir, District President Anantnag Abdul Rahim Rather, District Secretary Tariq, Muntazir Mohidin State Secretary, Javiad Ahmad Javaid, Showkat Gayoor, Coordinator South, Irshad Ahmad Paswal Kulgam, Abdul Hameed, District Secretary Kulgam, Gull Mohammad Tantray District Vice President, Mohammad Latief Mir District President, Dr Mir Sami Ullah Pulwama and Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi.
Meanwhile, a separate meeting of the youth wing of the Apni Party was also held at party headquarters, in which the young party leaders and workers were asked to gear up for the forthcoming elections in J&K. This meeting was also presided over by Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir. While Party’s Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir, a senior leader and former MLA Yawar Dilawar Mir, General Secretary Youth Wing Irfan Manhas Party State Secretary Muntazir Mohidin, and Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi were also present at the meeting.
In the meeting, the young leaders and workers were guided to prepare themselves for vibrant political activities in their respective constituencies. It was also decided that the mass membership drive will be started across J&K, in which people, especially youth would be invited into the party fold. Senior leaders from the party advised young leaders and workers to maintain integrity in the public and ensure they help people highlight their general grievances and bring them to the notice of concerned authorities. In this meeting, youngsters shared their perspectives on the various dimensions of the issues about the party. Some of them shared their problem with the senior leaders. Also, they gave their feedback about the political scenario in their areas.
Yawar Dilawar Mir, Khalid Rathore, provisional president, Imran Ahmad Bhat, Adil Ahmad Bhat, Shoaib Md Dar, Province convener, State Coordinator Youth outreach & Capacity building Programme Tariq Mohiuddin, Mohammad Yousuf Kathwari, Imtiyaz Ahmad Rather, Arshad Ali Bhat, Mohammad Zaffar Shah, Tsanveer Pathan state secretary; Mohammad Dilawar Nasir Ahmad youth prasident Budgam, Nasir Ahmad Mohamad Irfan; Salman Butt, Muzaffar Reshi were present in the meeting.