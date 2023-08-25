JKAS officer gets additional charge

Jammu, Aug 25: The government Friday assigned Collector, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Jammu and senior J&K Administrative Service (JKAS) officer the additional charge of the post of Collector, Land Acquisition, 220KV Power Development Department Jammu.
“In the interest of administration, Shafqat Majeed Bhat, JKAS, Collector, PHE, Irrigation & Flood Control, Jammu, shall hold the charge of the post of Collector, Land Acquisition, 220KV Power Development Department Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” read an order issued by GAD.