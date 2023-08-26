JKJA organises orientation programme in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 26: J&K Judicial Academy (JKJA) today organised a one day orientation programme in Jammu.
According to an official press release, the orientation programme was on ‘Important Provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and Rehabilitation of Children in Conflict with Law’. It was for Principal Magistrate/JJBs, officers of Social Welfare Department, members of Child Welfare Committees and Police officers of Jammu Province.
The programme was held under the patronage of Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Patron-in-Chief, JKJA), Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, and guidance of Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Chairperson, Governing Committee JKJA, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Rahul Bharti and Justice Moksha Kazmi, members of Governing Committee, JKJA.
The programme was inaugurated by Justice Rahul Bharti, Judge, High Court of J&K & Ladakh and member, Governing Committee, JKJA.
In his inaugural address, Justice Bharti deliberated in detail about Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015 with special reference to the constitutional vision and concept of Social Justice as well as issues related to juveniles. He stressed on the fact that officers of social welfare department, police department and the judicial system must be aimed at addressing the vulnerabilities of the children and ensuring their rehabilitation.
He observed that idea behind rehabilitation is that nobody is criminal by birth and everybody has a right to get a fair chance to mend his way and get reintegrated with society to lead a dignified life. He underlined the purpose of holding such training programmes to enhance the awareness level of judicial officers and other stakeholders, relating to the laws and to remove inhibitions as well as share best practices while applying the provisions thereof in the day-to-day work.
Director, JKJA, Y P. Bourney, in his welcome address gave an overview of the programme. He highlighted the salient features as well as statutory changes made in the provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care & protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the underlying philosophy that children in conflict with law need to be reformed and reintegrated into society.
He emphasized that a clear distinction has been made between children in conflict with law and children in need of care and protection. He remarked that prevention is always better than cure and there is a need to ensure that children do not turn to crime at all, in the first place and those who traverse the line.