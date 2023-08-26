JKJA organises orientation programme in Jammu

According to an official press release, the orientation programme was on ‘Important Provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and Rehabilitation of Children in Conflict with Law’. It was for Principal Magistrate/JJBs, officers of Social Welfare Department, members of Child Welfare Committees and Police officers of Jammu Province.

The programme was held under the patronage of Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Patron-in-Chief, JKJA), Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, and guidance of Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Chairperson, Governing Committee JKJA, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Rahul Bharti and Justice Moksha Kazmi, members of Governing Committee, JKJA.

The programme was inaugurated by Justice Rahul Bharti, Judge, High Court of J&K & Ladakh and member, Governing Committee, JKJA.