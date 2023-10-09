JKNC celebrates victory in LAHDC poll in Kargil

Jammu, Oct 9: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Monday celebrated its victory in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council election in Kargil.
The party secured a significant win in this election, marking a momentous occasion in J&K's political landscape.
The party leaders including Ajay Kumar Sadhotra former minister and additional general secretary; Rattan Lal Gupta provincial president Jammu province, SurinderChoudhry central secretary; BabuRampaul former minister and central zone president, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Ayub Malik, Pardeep Bali provincial secretaries; SatwantKourDogra P P women wing Jammu province; BimlaLuthra ex-MLA; Vijay Lochan chairman SC Cell and Abdul GaniTeli chairman OBC Cell and other party functionaries and workers assembled in the Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan, dancing to the tune of Dhols and greeted each other by distributing sweets.
Talking to the reporters, Sadhotraemphasised that this electoral outcome reflected the rejection of divisive policies attributed to the saffron party by the voters of Kargil. “The message from the electorate underscores the importance of inclusive and equitable governance in the region,” he said.
Rattan Lal Gupta, while responding to media queries, shared the profound significance of this electoral triumph. He noted that the election result served as a major setback for the BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP), as a majority of the voters in Kargil expressed their 'unhappiness' with the ruling party on the election day. “The victory in the election is the result of great hard work of NC workers of Kargil and blessings of NC leaders DrFarooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah,” he said.
SurinderChoudhary called upon all party workers to remain closely connected with the public and to be well-prepared for the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
He expressed confidence that the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference was poised to form the next government in the region, underscoring the party's commitment to serving the people of Jammu and Kashmir with dedication and integrity.
Shekh Bashir Ahmed and BabuRampaul asserted that the LAHDC election in Kargil showcased the people's faith in the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and the party looked forward to continuing its mission of providing effective and progressive governance to the region.