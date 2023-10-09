JKNC celebrates victory in LAHDC poll in Kargil

Talking to the reporters, Sadhotraemphasised that this electoral outcome reflected the rejection of divisive policies attributed to the saffron party by the voters of Kargil. “The message from the electorate underscores the importance of inclusive and equitable governance in the region,” he said.

Rattan Lal Gupta, while responding to media queries, shared the profound significance of this electoral triumph. He noted that the election result served as a major setback for the BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP), as a majority of the voters in Kargil expressed their 'unhappiness' with the ruling party on the election day. “The victory in the election is the result of great hard work of NC workers of Kargil and blessings of NC leaders DrFarooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah,” he said.