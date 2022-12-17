JKNC VP Presides Over An Interactive Session With Party Functionaries In Jammu | Take the mission and vision of the party to every door step across Jammu province : Omar

Jammu, Dec 17: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday chaired an interactive session of office bearers of Districts Jammu and Samba at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan, Jammu.
Addressing the functionaries, Omar said the party has always cherished to strengthen the party and render sincere, selfless public service and power has never remained their goal but achieving welfare of the general people has been the long standing commitment of the party.
He said peace, progress and equitable development of all regions, sub-regions of J&K has remained the buzzword of political agenda of National Conference, a press note said.
During the breadth of the interaction, the party functionaries gave a detailed account of the ongoing political activities in their respective segments to the Vice President. The meeting was also marked by deliberations on organisationalissues , prevailing political situation and the future course of action.
Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah visited Gandhi Nagar to condole with party leader JavedRana on the demise of his brother DrMasudChowdhary.