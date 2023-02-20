JKNPP office sealed in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 20: J&K Estates Department Monday sealed the office of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) at Gandhi Nagar in Jammu.
Estate Department officials stated that the accommodation was allotted to late Prof Bhim Singh, after he became an MLC in 2002. “Even after his term expired, he did not vacate it. This accommodation was not allotted to the party. He (Prof Bhim Singh) was served an eviction notice in 2018-19 yet he moved to the court. Given his failing health, the department did not take any action,” they said.
The sealing action was also decried by the former minister and JKNPP leader Harsh Dev Singh who linked the action to his recent return to his parent party fold (JKNPP) from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Harsh alleged that the sealing act was aimed only at demoralising the NPP cadres. “BJP has become skeptical about its future after my decision to rejoin and strengthen JKNPP as announced recently. While dozens of BJP workers who did not hold any office under the government were allowed to occupy estates and other ministerial bungalows for the last around 5 years without entitlement, the lone JKNPP office was sealed immediately after I joined NPP and announced to intensify its activity. Not only the BJP but several other allies of BJP including Apni Party and Peoples Conference were provided government accommodation and Estates bungalows at both Jammu and Kashmir despite the fact that they were not yet recognized by the Election Commission as state level parties,” Harsh further alleged.