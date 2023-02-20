JKNPP office sealed in Jammu

Estate Department officials stated that the accommodation was allotted to late Prof Bhim Singh, after he became an MLC in 2002. “Even after his term expired, he did not vacate it. This accommodation was not allotted to the party. He (Prof Bhim Singh) was served an eviction notice in 2018-19 yet he moved to the court. Given his failing health, the department did not take any action,” they said.

The sealing action was also decried by the former minister and JKNPP leader Harsh Dev Singh who linked the action to his recent return to his parent party fold (JKNPP) from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).