‘JKNPP will file contempt petition in SC on assembly polls’

Jammu, Jan 30: Pointing towards the judgements of the Supreme Court mandating “timely conduct of assembly elections in states where legislative assemblies are prematurely dissolved”, Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) Chairman Harsh Dev Singh Sunday said that JKNPP would file a contempt petition against the concerned authorities in the apex court for defying its orders in J&K.
Reacting to the statement of Union Minister of State in PMO, Jitendra Singh that the ECI would have to take a call on the timing of elections in J&K, Harsh accused the Centre and ECI of deliberately delaying the formation of a popular government in J&K.
“Government of India and the Election Commission of India are defying the orders of the apex court for vested interests. The Supreme Court in its judgement of September 2018 had ruled that the process of conducting assembly elections in states where pre-mature dissolution of lower House took place, needed to be completed within a period of six months from the date of dissolution of the said House. The J&K assembly having been dissolved on November 21, 2018, the elections to it ought to have been completed before May 21, 2019 in terms of the ruling of the SC which however was not done for political and personal expediencies of helmsman at the Centre and J&K. This amounted to violation of the orders of the SC for which the JKNPP would file a petition against the concerned authorities in the apex court of the country,” he said.