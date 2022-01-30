‘JKNPP will file contempt petition in SC on assembly polls’

“Government of India and the Election Commission of India are defying the orders of the apex court for vested interests. The Supreme Court in its judgement of September 2018 had ruled that the process of conducting assembly elections in states where pre-mature dissolution of lower House took place, needed to be completed within a period of six months from the date of dissolution of the said House. The J&K assembly having been dissolved on November 21, 2018, the elections to it ought to have been completed before May 21, 2019 in terms of the ruling of the SC which however was not done for political and personal expediencies of helmsman at the Centre and J&K. This amounted to violation of the orders of the SC for which the JKNPP would file a petition against the concerned authorities in the apex court of the country,” he said.