JKNPP witnesses high voltage drama | Bhim Singh files complaint against own 2 leaders

The written complaint was lodged by Bhim Singh with regard to “personal harassment and threats” from Harsh Dev Singh and Gagan Partap Singh and in this complaint, he has been allegedly threatened several times.

“There is every apprehensions that the persons named above may cause damage/injury to me and my caring daughter Anita Thakur who is the JKNPP general secretary and a situation has arisen which has necessitated the intervention of yourself to take action against these persons (referring to JKNPP leaders),” the copy of complaint lodged with police in Jammu South, reads.