JKNPP witnesses high voltage drama | Bhim Singh files complaint against own 2 leaders

Jammu, March 23: Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party today witnessed a high voltage drama following a complaint by its chief patron Bhim Singh against two of his senior leaders including former legislator.
The written complaint was lodged by Bhim Singh with regard to “personal harassment and threats” from Harsh Dev Singh and Gagan Partap Singh and in this complaint, he has been allegedly threatened several times.
“There is every apprehensions that the persons named above may cause damage/injury to me and my caring daughter Anita Thakur who is the JKNPP general secretary and a situation has arisen which has necessitated the intervention of yourself to take action against these persons (referring to JKNPP leaders),” the copy of complaint lodged with police in Jammu South, reads.
“I am terribly harassed and threatened and my caring daughter is also under mental tension,” he reads further.
As the complaint was filed, the JKNPP senior leader Harsh Dev Singh alongwith his supporters rushed to Bhim Singh and accused him of allegedly damaging the party by compromising party’s interest.
In a video which has gone viral on social media, the former legislator from Ramnagar Harsh Dev Singh can be heard telling Bhim Singh that “I touch your feets and kindly save this party. We, including my father, have given many sacrifices for this party. Instead, you have sent people (indirectly referring to the people of JKNPP) to other political parties. You are doing this on the influence of someone.”