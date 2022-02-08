JKP border batallion aspirants block Tawi Bridge

Jammu, Feb 8: Around 50 protesting aspirants of J&K Police Border Battalion were Tuesday detained by the Police after they blocked Tawi Bridge, disrupting vehicular traffic on the every busy bridge.
The protesters, including many young girls, had gathered on the bridge and staged a sit-in following which Police rushed there and detained many protesters.
The protesters were demanding completion of the pending recruitment process and claimed that they had qualified physical and medical tests and the rest of the formalities should be completed.