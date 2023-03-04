JKP conducts mock drill of Jammu Marathon

Run for Fun, Jammu Marathon – 2023 which is scheduled to be organized by Jammu and Kashmir Police on March 5, at Gulshan Ground Jammu under the Civic Action Programme of Jammu & Kashmir Police shall be flagged off by Addl. Director General of Police Jammu Zone Jammu Mukesh Singh whereas Director General of Police Jammu & Kashmir Dilbag Singh shall grace the presentation ceremony in which he will present the prizes to the winners of the Marathon.