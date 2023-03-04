JKP conducts mock drill of Jammu Marathon

Jammu, Mar 4: J&K Police conducted the mock drill of Run for Fun, Jammu Marathon – 2023 today at Gulshan Ground Jammu.
The mock drill was conducted in presence of the organising Secretary of the event, DIG Armed Jammu, NishaNathiyal and other Senior Police Officers, and CST Coaches associated with the conduct of the event.
Run for Fun, Jammu Marathon – 2023 which is scheduled to be organized by Jammu and Kashmir Police on March 5, at Gulshan Ground Jammu under the Civic Action Programme of Jammu & Kashmir Police shall be flagged off by Addl. Director General of Police Jammu Zone Jammu Mukesh Singh whereas Director General of Police Jammu & Kashmir Dilbag Singh shall grace the presentation ceremony in which he will present the prizes to the winners of the Marathon.