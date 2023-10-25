JKP Inspector dies of gunshot injuries

“Inspector Gurdeep Singh, 48, son of Mohan Singh, resident of Kamma Khan Mohalla, Haveli Poonch, presently residing at Bathindi was rushed to Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu in critical condition after he sustained gunshot injury at JKAP 7th Bn Security Headquarters, Channi, where he was posted. He, later, succumbed to his injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

Police initiated inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause behind the incident.