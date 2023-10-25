JKP Inspector dies of gunshot injuries

Jammu, Oct 25: A Jammu and Kashmir Police Inspector Wednesday died of gunshot injuries, sustained when his service weapon went off at JKAP 7th Bn Security Headquarters at Channi Himmat.
“Inspector Gurdeep Singh, 48, son of Mohan Singh, resident of Kamma Khan Mohalla, Haveli Poonch, presently residing at Bathindi was rushed to Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu in critical condition after he sustained gunshot injury at JKAP 7th Bn Security Headquarters, Channi, where he was posted. He, later, succumbed to his injuries,” a police spokesperson said.
Police initiated inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause behind the incident.
SHO Channi Himmar Neeraj Choudhary confirmed the death of Inspector Gurdeep. “He died of gunshot injuries. Presently, the post-mortem is underway at the hospital. Exact cause of incident will come to the fore only after the completion of inquest proceedings,” he told Greater Kashmir, when asked if it was accidental discharge of a bullet.
He said that the wife of the deceased was informed about the incident.