JKP SI exam to fill 1200 posts today

Jammu, Dec 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector exam 2022 to fill 1200 posts in the department will take place tomorrow. As per the schedule issued by JKSSB, the exam will be conducted between December 7 and 20, 2022. This time, the exam will be computer-based testing. Exam is being re-conducted after the cancellation of the exam conducted by JKSSB on March 27, 2022, following the allegations of irregularities immediately after the declaration of result on June 4, 2022.
The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which registered a case on August 3, 2022 on the request of the J&K government against 33 accused. As a part of ongoing investigation in the case, CBI has already made over a dozen arrests including two JKP Constables, ASI, CRPF official and a BSF Commandant.