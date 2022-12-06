JKP SI exam to fill 1200 posts today

Jammu, Dec 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector exam 2022 to fill 1200 posts in the department will take place tomorrow. As per the schedule issued by JKSSB, the exam will be conducted between December 7 and 20, 2022. This time, the exam will be computer-based testing. Exam is being re-conducted after the cancellation of the exam conducted by JKSSB on March 27, 2022, following the allegations of irregularities immediately after the declaration of result on June 4, 2022.