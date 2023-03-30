JKPaySys to remain operational on March 31 for generation, submission of bills to treasuries: J&K Govt.

Jammu, March 30: The JKPaySys will remain operational on March 31 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM for generation and submission of bills to treasuries, government said.

According to a circular issued here today by the Finance Department, the DDOs shall generate and submit bills after observing all prescribed codal formalities and any lapse on part of rejection made at treasuries for want of codal formalities/miscalculation will be sole responsibility of DDO concerned.

The circular read that the DDOs shall submit the hard copies of the bills to concerned treasuries by or before 12:00 O'clock. The bills/ claims so presented are liable to special audit, wherever required.