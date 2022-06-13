JKPCC chief among scores of Cong workers detained in Jammu

The protest was part of the nationwide agitation by the Congress against questioning of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald money laundering investigation.

Hundreds of Congress workers led by Mir assembled outside party headquarters at Shaheedi Chowk in the heart of the city and staged a sit-in before starting a march which was, however, foiled by the police by barricading the main Residency Road, officials said.

They said when the protesters tried to break the police cordon, police swung into action and detained the protesters who were taken to police lines Gandhi Nagar in two buses.

Prominent among those taken into preventive custody include working Congress president Raman Bhalla, vice president Mula Ram, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, former ministers Shabir Khan and Yogesh Sawhney, president Mahila Congress Indu Pawar and youth Congress president Udey Chib.