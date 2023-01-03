JKPCC chief criticises Pakistan for pursuing policy of hostility against India

Jammu, Jan 3: J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief, Vakar Rasool Wani has criticised Pakistan for pursuing a policy of hostility against India.
Addressing a press conference, Wani said “Pakistan is pursuing a policy of hostility against India and it is harboring terrorists from its soil.”
He strongly condemned Pakistan for endangering the lives of people and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Pakistan, which has failed to provide democracy and development to its people, is making every effort to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
Wani alongwith working president Raman Bhalla have strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Dhangi village of Rajouri District for two consecutive days in which six people including children have been brutally killed and 15 injured which is a matter of great concern.
The PCC chief said that “Sunday’s attack on three houses in Dangri village of Rajouri district would not have been possible without the support of some sleeper cells.”
He termed the act of terrorists as the most cowardly act in which innocent people and even children were targeted. He said that strict action should be taken against the terrorists responsible for this massacre.
He demanded suitable ex-gratia relief to the dependents of the deceased and demanded proper relief to the injured. He said that the UT Government of Jammu and Kashmir has completely failed to stop the perpetrators of such attacks.