JKPCC chief leads day long Satyagrah in Jammu, dharna in Kashmir

Jammu, March 26: J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) today held a day long Satyagrah at Gandhi Chowk, Satwari, as part of nationwide protest dharnas at all state and district headquarters in the country to express solidarity with their AICC leader Rahul Gandhi.
In Jammu, the Satyagrah was held at Gandhi Chowk Satwari which was led by president JKPCC Vikar Rasool Wani accompanied by working president Raman Bhalla, and several other prominent party leaders during the day-long dharna.
They raised slogans in favour of Rahul Gandhi and Congress Party.
In Sringar too, a large number of senior Congress leaders and workers held a strong protest at the party headquarters at Maulana Azad Road. They were not allowed by the police. In different districts headquarters similar Satyagrah were held on the call of AICC and JKPCC.
Addressing media persons at the site of dharna at Satwari Chowk, JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani lashed out at the BJP and government for unleashing an undeclared emergency in the country.
He said that the government wants to crush the opposition by hook or crook and misusing the constitutional and other agencies to suppress the opposition leaders and implicate them in false cases.
He said that the government wants to silence all those who speak against the government and the freedom of speech has been curtailed and common citizens have no right to speak against the government and its policies.
He said “BJP can silence the voice of Rahul Gandhi in the parliament but can’t silence his voice amongst 1.40cr citizens of this country. Congress party shall continue its Satyagrah to protect the freedom of the common citizens of this country.”
Raman Bhalla said that the Congress party under the Leadership of Rahul Gandhi shall continue to fight for the rights of the people and raise the issues of common people, youth and poor people despite all attempts to crush the voice of opposition.
Chief Spokesperson JKPCC Ravinder Sharma strongly lashed out at the Modi government for its policy of suppression of the voice of dissent in the largest democracy in the world.