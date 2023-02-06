JKPCC holds protest over Adani issue, land evictions

Jammu, Feb 6: As part of nationwide protest call, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Monday held a protest demonstration over the Adani issue seeking Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or Supreme-Court (SC) monitored probe into the issue.
The party leaders also protested against, what they alleged, “the eviction of poor and small farmers by the J&K administration.”
Led by JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani along with working president Raman Bhalla and other senior leaders, Congress workers belonging to different frontal wings tried to take out a protest march from Shaheedi Chowk towards LIC/SBI offices in Shalamar. However, a heavy contingent of police stopped them to proceed further from Residency Road.
Raising slogans and carrying placards seeking JPC probe or SC monitored probe into the Adani issue, the Congress leaders and workers accused the Modi government of “maintaining silence over the sensitive issue of poor people's money in banks and LIC being drained out to favour some blue eyed of the BJP government.”
They claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi always cautioned the nation about the “approach of the Modi government to promote some blue-eyed investors and industrialists close to BJP and those things were coming out clearly proving that his assertions were true.” “The poor people’s money is not safe in the banks and LIC,” they alleged, demanding a high-level probe.
Former president JKPCC Peerzada Mohd Sayeed, G N Monga, Kanta Bhan, Ravinder Sharma, Thakur Manmohan Singh, Rajnish Sharma, T S Bajwa, Gurbachan Kumari Rana, Pranav Shagotra, Pawan Raina, Shashi Sharma, Gurdarshan Singh, Uday Bhanu Chib, Narinder Gupta, Nadeem Sharief Niaz, Kapil Singh, Sahil Sharma, Neeraj Gupta, Parveen Sarwar Khan, Thomas Khokhar, Ritu Choudhary and Rajinder Singh Jamwal (corporators) among others participated in the protest.