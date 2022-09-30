JKPYC protests against inflation; seeks restoration of statehood

Jammu, Sep 30: J&K Pradesh Youth Congress (JKPYC) on Friday held a protest demonstration against the ruling government at the Centre by slamming it for, what it alleged, “an unprecedented inflation in the country.”
Led by Uday Bhanu Chib, president J&K PYC, the activists assembled near Matador Stand Channi Himmat Jammu and protested against the BJP government, raising slogans. They described the spiralling inflation “deadlier than COVID pandemic.”
Talking to reporters here today, Chib alleged that BJP pushed the country to “complete mess by its visionless and myopic misdeeds and it would take a long time to bring it back on track.” He said that sky-rocketing inflation was caused due to directionless policies of BJP which hiked prices of essential commodities including LPG breaking all the previous records in Jammu and Kashmir. “The party, if it comes into power, will break the backbone of common people,” he alleged.