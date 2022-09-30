JKPYC protests against inflation; seeks restoration of statehood

Talking to reporters here today, Chib alleged that BJP pushed the country to “complete mess by its visionless and myopic misdeeds and it would take a long time to bring it back on track.” He said that sky-rocketing inflation was caused due to directionless policies of BJP which hiked prices of essential commodities including LPG breaking all the previous records in Jammu and Kashmir. “The party, if it comes into power, will break the backbone of common people,” he alleged.