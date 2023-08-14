JKRTC organises mega ‘Tiranga Yatra’

Jammu, Aug 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) today organised a mega ‘Tiranga Yatra’ from JKRTC headquarters Railway Road to Panama Chowk, here.
The yatra, filled with enthusiasm of patriotism and unity, found its way through the Railway Road upto Panama Chowk and back with the vibrant hues of the Tricolour. The rally stood as a vivid reminder of India’s diversity, resilience, and collective aspirations.
The yatra which culminated back at JKRTC headquarters witnessed mega participation of officers and officials of JKRTC besides large number of general public also participated in the yatra.