'J&K’s 70-year-old dream of 'Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan, Ek Nishan stands fulfilled': LG Sinha at PM's Samba rally

Srinagar Apr 24: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the UT's "70-year-old dream of Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan (One state, one flag, one Premier) stands fulfilled today under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendera Modi".
LG Sinha made the statement while addressing a rally in Pali area of Samba district after welcoming Prime Minister Narendera Modi, who landed in the district for a day's visit to the region, news agency KNO reported.
"It is for the first time that entire India right from J&K to Kanyakumari has one flag and one leader, who is today in front of us, " Sinha said.
“For the first time, we are seeing a full-fledged three-tier Panchayati raj system in place,” he said. He said that post 1947 "only 15000 Cr investment reached J&K while as today, there are proposals worth Rs 52000 crore with the J&K government of which Rs 38000 Crore investment proposals are being inaugurated by the Prime Minister today".
“In the next few years, we will achieve the target of Rs 70,000 crore investment and almost 7 to 8 lakh youth will get jobs,” LG Sinha said.
Speaking on the occasion, MoS in PMO Dr Jitendera Singh said that "under the leadership of PM Modi, people of J&K saw real self-rule flourishing in the UT and every segment is flourishing and people reaping peace dividends".