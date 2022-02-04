J&K’s artists featured in 'Pyaara Jammu Kashmir' song meet LG

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG congratulated the talented artists from J&K - Sars Bharti, Reema Devi, Rajendra Kalotra and Suhaib Kandoo for heart-touching fabulous music, which beautifully captures breathtaking natural beauty and rich cultural heritage of J&K.

"The magical song 'Pyaara Jammu Kashmir' reflects the ageless, composite culture of J&K in the divine and universal language of music," the LG said.