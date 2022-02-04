J&K’s artists featured in 'Pyaara Jammu Kashmir' song meet LG
Jammu, Feb 4: The young, talented artists from J&K, who have come together with renowned Bollywood playback singers to create 'Pyaara Jammu Kashmir' song met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan on Friday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG congratulated the talented artists from J&K - Sars Bharti, Reema Devi, Rajendra Kalotra and Suhaib Kandoo for heart-touching fabulous music, which beautifully captures breathtaking natural beauty and rich cultural heritage of J&K.
"The magical song 'Pyaara Jammu Kashmir' reflects the ageless, composite culture of J&K in the divine and universal language of music," the LG said.
Young artists from J&K, who are also the members of Shaurya J&K Band were provided the opportunity by the Northern Command of the Army to perform with the prominent singers voices like Sonu Nigam, Papon, Harshdeep Kaur, Aabhas, and Shreyas. The song features perfect rendition by well-known actors Sidharth Malhotra and Saurabh Shukla.
Released by the then Army Commander, Northern Command Lt Gen Y K Joshi on January 39, the song was premiered on YouTube and other social media platforms.