J&K’s development story a work in progress: Chief Secretary

Jammu, Mar 2: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Wednesday said that the Planning, Monitoring and Development Department needs to strengthen its capabilities to do plan assessment, gap analysis, and critical outcome reviews and improve the implementation of the developmental schemes in J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the review meeting of the Planning Department, the chief secretary said that though J&K had begun improving on all developmental indicators, its developmental story remains a work in progress.
He underscored the pivotal role of the department and said that the Planning Department was essentially the eyes and ears of the government, and if it was amiss in its duties, it would have an impact on the growth story of J&K.
Mehta asked the department to assess all ongoing developmental projects and schemes in J&K, independent of the departments, and identify gaps for correction.
He said J&K had a lot of distance to cover on meeting sustainable development goals and asked the Planning Department to coordinate with the line departments in measuring the performance under various indicators on regular basis.
“The regular monitoring of various developmental schemes in districts and J&K-level will speed up the implementation of the schemes and help improve expenditure outcome and efficiencies,” Mehta said.
He asked the department to do a sample survey of the assets built on the ground out of CSS funds to see if the quality parameters and intended service level objectives had been met.
The chief secretary said that the achievement of SDGs remains the top priority and asked the department to take measures in collaboration with the line departments to prepare an actionable time-bound framework for improving on SDG index.
He advised the department to ensure in concert with the line departments that J&K secures the achiever status on the SDG index in the next three months.
Mehta directed the department to develop an SDG dashboard in consultation with NIC within a week.
He said that the performance of aspirational districts - Kupwara and Baramulla had been good but needed to strive towards securing delta ranking in the next two months.
Saying that the initiative of aspirational blocks would enhance developmental equity, the chief secretary said that the initiative needs to be expanded to cover panchayats and asked the department to prepare for rollout of aspirational panchayats within three months.
He advised the department to launch a massive campaign for the elimination of single-use plastic from J&K.
The chief secretary also reviewed the implementation of CSSs in J&K with the secretaries and asked them to fully utilise the CSS funds and submit the UCs to the relevant ministries in the Centre so that balance budgeted CSS funds could be obtained before the close of the financial year.