J&K’s UT Level Bankers’ Committee meeting held

Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, Chairman NABARD, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, MD & CEO J&K Bank, Director, DFS, MoF (GoI), and other senior functionaries of the Government, RBI, NABARD and banks joined the meeting which was held in virtual mode.

The Chief Secretary said that concerted efforts from all stakeholders should be aimed at developing Jammu and Kashmir as a model entity. He said that besides agriculture and horticulture sectors, there is huge potential in other sectors like Tourism, Hospitality, Food processing, Floriculture, IT Industry, Medical Tourism, Infrastructure and Real Estate, Hydropower, Film Sector, Handlooms and Handicrafts in the Union territory.