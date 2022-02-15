JKSSBs type test for post of Election Assistant commences

The skill test of the aforesaid posts is the first phase of assessment for a multi stage recruitment process for the posts of Election Assistant (Junior Scale). The successful candidates shall have to qualify objective and descriptive type Written test examinations before being recommended for selection.

As an endeavour to further enhance the transparency and fairness during the conduct of examinations, the JKSSB has introduced the provision of duplicate answer scripts for the type test. The candidates shall be allowed to retain the duplicate copy for reference and original copy shall be retained by the JKSSB.