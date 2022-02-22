JKTDC’s BoD Meet | CS Mehta asks corporation to fetch profits within 3 months

Jammu, Feb 22: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Tuesday chaired the Board of Directors meeting of the J&K Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC).
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that to optimally utilise all properties and resources of the corporation, the chief secretary directed immediate completion of all ongoing projects so that the same was put to productive usage within a month.
He also asked the corporation to move into operational profits within three months.
Mehta asked the JKTDC to ensure proper maintenance and upkeep of its official website and various social media handles by resolving all accessibility issues within a week.
He asked the corporation to follow the mantra of ‘No asset incomplete, no asset underutilised’.
The chief secretary emphasised streamlining the booking arrangements by adopting dynamic pricing software to offer attractive booking options to tourists and travellers.
Mehta directed the JKTDC to outsource its 12 identified properties in consultation with the NITI Aayog. He also asked the Tourism Department to take up outsourcing of the 15 newly-constructed infrastructures for their optimal utilisation by the people.