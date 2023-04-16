JMC confiscates Pitbull, imposes penalty on dog owner

Jammu, Apr 16: The Jammu Municipal Corporation has confiscated a Pitbull first legal action against the dog owner who allegedly kept an aggressive breed of dog.
A JMC official has claimed that at least 2200 pet dogs have been registered with the JMC while it is believed that 5000 pet dogs remain unregistered. As the numbers of unregistered pet dogs are more, the officials in JMC told Greater Kashmir that they are likely to initiate a process to penalize people who have not come forward to register their pet dogs despite reminders and notifications.
Yesterday, a team of JMC confiscated a pet dog (Pitbull) from a residential house in, Sec-11, Nanak Nagar, Jammu owned by S. Balwinder Singh following a complaint that the dog had allegedly attacked the neighbor. This was the first confiscation by the Jammu Municipal Corporation.
Municipal Veterinary Officer, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Dr Sushil Sharma said that, “A penalty of Rs 3000 has been imposed on the dog owner for not registering their dog with JMC. It is mandatory for pet dog owners and keepers to register their pet dogs with JMC in accordance with the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2023, and Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 and for that, JMC has also issued a public notice for the awareness of the general public.”
Sharma said that such types of drives shall continue in future to check the “registration of the pet dogs and fines/ penalties upto Rs 5000 shall be imposed on the defaulters residing within JMC limits.”
He again advised the pet owners to register their dogs with the JMC and avoid keeping aggressive breeds of dogs as they pose danger to the dog owners and their neighbors.
“The aggressive dogs like Pitbulls need proper handling training from the experts. We always advise the people not to keep the aggressive breed,” he said.
He said that “The annual registration charges are Rs 500 and free of cost anti-rabies vaccination is given to the registered dogs. After one year, the renewal charges are Rs 300. However, people are not coming forward. We believe that 5000 pet dogs are yet to be registered with the JMC.”
He said that around 2200 pet dogs have been registered, but the owners should register and renew the registration of their pet dogs as soon as “possible otherwise the JMC teams will soon visit the residences of the registered dog owners.”
“The dogs have become status symbols in society. But people should not keep more than one or two pet dogs,” he added. He said that people should register their pet dogs, and owners through online mode.