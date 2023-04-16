JMC confiscates Pitbull, imposes penalty on dog owner

A JMC official has claimed that at least 2200 pet dogs have been registered with the JMC while it is believed that 5000 pet dogs remain unregistered. As the numbers of unregistered pet dogs are more, the officials in JMC told Greater Kashmir that they are likely to initiate a process to penalize people who have not come forward to register their pet dogs despite reminders and notifications.

Yesterday, a team of JMC confiscated a pet dog (Pitbull) from a residential house in, Sec-11, Nanak Nagar, Jammu owned by S. Balwinder Singh following a complaint that the dog had allegedly attacked the neighbor. This was the first confiscation by the Jammu Municipal Corporation.