JMC Mayor, deputy resign to ‘work for party’

Jammu, Sept 24: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta and Deputy Mayor Purnima Sharma have resigned from their respective posts.
Both the BJP leaders have resigned to work for the party, a senior leader of BJP told Greater Kashmir. The leader attended a meeting chaired by J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina at Amar Singh Club in which senior leaders and BJP Corporators participated .
The insiders in BJP said that the front runners for the post of Mayor JMC are Parmod Kalpai and Baldev Singh. However, the names for both the posts will be finalized by Sunday in the second round of the meeting.
By Monday, the sources said, it is expected that the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor will join after the notification issued by the Corporation.