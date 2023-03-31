JMC not yet ready to impose property tax: Mayor

Jammu, Mar 31: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Mayor Rajinder Sharma Friday said that property tax was going to be imposed from April 1, 2023 but added that the JMC was not ready yet to impose property tax.
“From April 1, 2023, the property tax has been imposed by the government but the collection of tax will not yet be initiated because some data is pending to be completed like identification numbers of the residential and commercial properties or the digital door numbers through QR Code,” Sharma told Greater Kashmir. “There may be slight modification regarding slab (of tax) to be imposed as a part of relief to the public because of a suggestion called by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. Suggestions will be analysed and after getting a proper nod, the slabs of tax will be finalised and, accordingly, we will get into the tax collection process.”
He said that the process might take a month and a half.
“It’s a process to register the commercial as well as residential houses and that still requires some time after identifying the properties in towns and cities,” Sharma said.
He also advocated changing the perception of the people towards the good initiative taken by the government.
Sharma said that every household would have a specific identification QR code.
The J&K government had notified rules for levying the property tax in towns and cities to make urban local bodies self-reliant.