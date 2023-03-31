JMC not yet ready to impose property tax: Mayor

“From April 1, 2023, the property tax has been imposed by the government but the collection of tax will not yet be initiated because some data is pending to be completed like identification numbers of the residential and commercial properties or the digital door numbers through QR Code,” Sharma told Greater Kashmir. “There may be slight modification regarding slab (of tax) to be imposed as a part of relief to the public because of a suggestion called by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. Suggestions will be analysed and after getting a proper nod, the slabs of tax will be finalised and, accordingly, we will get into the tax collection process.”

He said that the process might take a month and a half.