JMC passes resolution to ban 'illegal loudspeakers' amid opposition by Independent, Congress councilors

As the resolution was moved by BJP’s councilor Narotam Sharma from ward number 3 in Mast Garh area of Old City, the opposition Councillors stood-up opposing the resolution.



Sharma confirmed the resolution has been passed in the 15th general house meeting of the JMC following discussions "with majority voting in favour of the resolution although opposition members opposed the resolution.”



BJP has a majority in the JMC with 43 councillors.



Speaking to the media following the passing of the resolution, JMC Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta said: “It’s not a new step. We already have guidelines from the Supreme Courts and Pollution Control Board with regard to the noise pollution control.”



“We will not remove them, but the administration will remove the loud speakers (illegal),” he added.