JMF condemns Udhampur blast|Asks admin to punish culprits

Jammu, Mar 9: Jammu Muslim Front (JMF) Wednesday condemned the Udhampur blast in which one person was killed and over a dozen injured.
A statement of JMF issued here said that the J&K administration should come down heavily on the perpetrators of such crimes whose aim was to destroy peace in J&K and keep the pot of violence boiling.
“Enough lives have been lost and this must stop now,” the statement said.
Asserting that such acts were unacceptable, the JMF said, “We must all stand to denounce these crimes in one voice. We need to strengthen resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice, whosoever they may be. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased person and our prayers are with all the injured in this blast.”
The JMF leaders expressed hope that the administration would take immediate action in identifying the culprits.