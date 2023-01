Interested candidates may apply online through Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, website https://navodaya.gov.in/ who are studying in class V during the session 2022-23 in any Govt/Govt. recognized schools of District Jammu comprising Bhalwal, Gandhi Nagar, Kacchi Chawni, Marh, Miran Sahib, R.S. Pura and Satwari blocks.