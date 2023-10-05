JPDCL announces power shutdown for Jammu areas

Similarly, the power supply to Industrial area of Bari Brahmana and Narbada line, Vijaypur Town, Kolpur, Bandral, Data Talab, Birpur, MES, Rathnuchak, Kaluchak, Sainik Colony, Raya, Utterbehni, Sandhi, Purmandal, Gurah, Mandal, Dogra Hall, Rehari, Resham Ghar Colony, Bus stand, Jewel, Hari Market, Raghunath Bazar, Kaleeth Mohalla, Kanak Mandi, Lower Roop Nagar, Muthi and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 08 from 7 am to 11 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Chatroo, Tharaie, Padder, Dool, Palmar, Poochal, Ikhala, Dacchan, Sarthal, Trigam, Kuntwara and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 08 from 8 am to 1 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to BHEP Chanderkote will remain affected on October 08 from 8 am to 2 pm.