JPDCL announces power shutdown in several areas

Likewise, the power supply to Changran, Shaheedi Chowk, Kuka Chak, Lower Shiva Nagar, Jakhbar, Padyari, Nagri and adjoining areas shall remain affected on April 2 from 9 am to 3 pm.

Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Industries under Feeder 2nd shall remain affected on April 2 from 9 am to 2 pm.