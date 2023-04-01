JPDCL announces power shutdown in several areas

Jammu , Apr 1: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Jhajjar Kotli, Jindrah, Phalata, Salal, Katra, Reasi, SMVDU, MES, Chak, Chopra Shop and adjoining areas shall remain affected on April 2 from 5.30 am to 7 pm.
Similarly, the power supply to areas fed from 66/11KV R/Stn. Nanan, Barnoti, Channi, Marheen and Paharpur and adjoining areas shall remain affected on April 2 from 12 noon to 1 pm.
Likewise, the power supply to Changran, Shaheedi Chowk, Kuka Chak, Lower Shiva Nagar, Jakhbar, Padyari, Nagri and adjoining areas shall remain affected on April 2 from 9 am to 3 pm.
Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Industries under Feeder 2nd shall remain affected on April 2 from 9 am to 2 pm.