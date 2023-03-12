JPDCL disconnects power connections of 1156 consumers

However, in case of Azad, confusion erupted on the account as to whether his pending arrears amounting Rs 4 lakhs (or a part of it) were to be paid by the Estate Department.

Given this confusion, JPDCL restored power there for the time being and subsequent action would be taken after clearing the confusion and verifying records and other documents. In this connection, a meeting has been scheduled on Monday.

Similarly JPDCL would check documents and verify details related to Raina and Langeh as they claimed that the majority part of their pending dues was to be paid by the previous occupants of the Estate accommodation.