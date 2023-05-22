JU corners 20th spot in India’s Best Multidisciplinary Universities ranking

The survey for 2023 was conducted by Hansa Research Agency, which is one of India’s largest consumer insight survey companies. A primary survey was conducted with 302 academic experts spread across selected cities. The respondents were asked to nominate and rank the top 20 universities in India.

The composite score was derived by combining the perceptual score with an interpolated factual score based on their position in the perceptual score list. Jammu University has secured the 8th rank in the North Zone in multidisciplinary universities, the 12th rank in state multidisciplinary universities, and the 20th rank in India’s best multidisciplinary universities by the Week-Hansa Research Survey 2023.