JU organises live-streaming of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022

Jammu Apr 1: The University of Jammu live - streamed for the students and scholars Prime Minister Narendra Modi address to the students and their parents across the nation in the fifth edition of the “Pariksha Pe Charcha – 2022.”
It was also attended by Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu Prof Manoj K. Dhar and Prof. Naresh and others.
Padha, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Parkash C. Antahal, Dean Students Welfare, Prof Vishav Raksha, chairperson, Campus Cultural Committee, Er Anik Gupta, Director IT and ESM besides other dignitaries of the University of Jammu.
The event was organized by the office of Dean of Academic Affairs, the University of Jammu in collaboration with the Department of Students Welfare, University of Jammu.
Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi asked the students to analyze the time that has been invested as it will help them to focus on the important topics.
PM Modi also laid special emphasis on staying calm and concentrated for exams and also urged the parents not to impose their dreams and aspirations on their children.