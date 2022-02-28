JU to be declared Innovation and Research hub under NEP: Kansal

Jammu, Feb 28: Jammu University (JU) would be declared an innovation and Research hub under the New National Education Policy (NEP), Principal Secretary Higher Education, Rohit Kansal said Monday.
Addressing the valedictory function of the week-long ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’ festival held at JU, he said JU would be promoted as one of the leading institutions in the promotion of science and technology in J&K.
Kansal said that the varsity would be given the role of mentoring and promotion for imparting studies in the faculties of science and technology in all of its constituent colleges under the NEP-2020.
He said that there was a need to adopt and explore the knowledge of science and technology for the overall development of society.
Kansal urged the audience that technology in itself was not the end but a means to provide a better life to the people.
“Humanity has no other option than to relentlessly march on the path of research and innovation. The purpose of all innovation should be the benefit of humanity and the upliftment of the poorest. The technology is not meant for millionaires or the upper crust only but for the welfare and well-being of all the 7 billion people of the world. Technology is worth only when it comes to the rescue of underprivileged, the sick, the poor, and the helpless,” he said.