JU to be declared Innovation and Research hub under NEP: Kansal

Kansal urged the audience that technology in itself was not the end but a means to provide a better life to the people.

“Humanity has no other option than to relentlessly march on the path of research and innovation. The purpose of all innovation should be the benefit of humanity and the upliftment of the poorest. The technology is not meant for millionaires or the upper crust only but for the welfare and well-being of all the 7 billion people of the world. Technology is worth only when it comes to the rescue of underprivileged, the sick, the poor, and the helpless,” he said.