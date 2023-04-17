JU to host Y-20 Consultation on ‘Peace-building, reconciliation’

Jammu, Apr 17: University of Jammu in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is organising two-day Youth-20 (Y-20) Consultation on “Peace-Building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War” beginning tomorrow.
Youth-20 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20.
The inauguration ceremony will be graced by Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Government of India and Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, UT of Jammu & Kashmir and Chancellor of University of Jammu.
This was revealed by the Vice Chancellor University of Jammu Prof Umesh Rai in a press conference here on Monday.
“Under the framework of G20 Presidency, the Department of Youth Affairs is organizing Youth 20 Summit-2023. The Youth20 (Y-20) Engagement Group is organizing discussions pan-India, to consult the youth of the nation on ideas for a better tomorrow and draft an agenda for action. Y20 will provide a platform for youth to express their perspectives and ideas on G20 priorities. The University of Jammu takes pride in being recognized as one of the 15 academic partners across India and is hosting the Consultation on the theme of ‘Peace-Building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an era of No War’,” Prof Rai said.
Prof Arvind Jasrotia, Registrar, University of Jammu, Prof Parkash C Antahal, Dean Students Welfare, Prof Dipankar Sen Gupta, Convener G-20 JU committee, Dr Anil Gupta, Associate Dean Students Welfare, Dr Garima Gupta, Convener Media Committee and Dr Vinay Thusoo, Incharge Media Cell joined Prof Rai in the curtain-raiser presser.
JU Vice-Chancellor said that India assumed the Presidency of G20 on December 1, 2022 for a period of one year i.e. up to November 30, 2023. “India's theme for its presidency is enshrined in its cultural value system of ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam.’. Hence, our theme is 'One Earth, One Family, One Future.’ The idea of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam is particularly relevant today, as we face many global challenges that require a collective response. From Climate change to pandemics, we need to work together to find solutions that benefit all people, regardless of their nationality or background,” he said.
He informed that the themes in Y-20 Consultation would be deliberated upon in three panels of about 18 international and national speakers on “Facilitating global consensus on conflict prevention and peace building”, “Regulating non-state actors through concerted efforts”, and “Empowering youth for their active role in peace building.”
“The Youth 20 Consultation will provide a platform for open discussions, presentations and interactive sessions that will focus on addressing the challenges faced by young people,” JU Vice-Chancellor said.
The Consultation will have a keynote address by Ashwin Sanghi, an acclaimed and eminent author. Pankaj Kumar Singh, Director IC, Department of Youth Affairs, Government of India and Ajay Kashyap, Convener Y 20 Secretariat will also be present on the occasion. He further acknowledged the guidance of Meeta Rajivlochan, Secretary, Youth Affairs, Government of India and her team in organizing the event.
“Experts from the fields of Activism, Journalism, Police force and Geopolitics like Manu Khajuria Singh, author and activist from UK; Dr Anand Ranganathan, Columnist, author and scientist from New Delhi; Sunanda Vashisht, author and commentator from the USA, M K Sinha, IPS, ADGP JK Police will deliberate on the theme in the different panel discussions to be held during the Consultation. It is also a great opportunity to receive insights from leading experts like Sahana Singh, author, editor and columnist from the USA; Rohit Pathania, political analyst and history enthusiast besides others would also join the panel discussions,” Prof Rai said.
He hoped that the Youth 20 Consultation would provide opportunities for collaboration and networking with other stakeholders and contribute to the development of young people. “All relevant stakeholders are expected to take advantage of this opportunity to learn, network and engage with one another through active participation and make this a meaningful and exciting event,” he said.
Prof Alka Sharma, Convener University Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Centre, Dr Neeraj Sharma, Special Secretary to Vice-Chancellor, Dr Ginny Dogra, Deputy Director, DIQA, Dr Pritam Singh, Assistant Dean SW, Dr Imran Farooq, Nodal Officer, Amrit Kaal Initiatives and Mansi Mantoo, Media Officer were also present on occasion.