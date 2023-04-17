JU to host Y-20 Consultation on ‘Peace-building, reconciliation’

This was revealed by the Vice Chancellor University of Jammu Prof Umesh Rai in a press conference here on Monday.

“Under the framework of G20 Presidency, the Department of Youth Affairs is organizing Youth 20 Summit-2023. The Youth20 (Y-20) Engagement Group is organizing discussions pan-India, to consult the youth of the nation on ideas for a better tomorrow and draft an agenda for action. Y20 will provide a platform for youth to express their perspectives and ideas on G20 priorities. The University of Jammu takes pride in being recognized as one of the 15 academic partners across India and is hosting the Consultation on the theme of ‘Peace-Building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an era of No War’,” Prof Rai said.