JU to resume offline work from March 2

Jammu, Feb 28: The University of Jammu is going to start its offline functioning from March 2, 2022.
As per the officials, the classes and the administrative work of the university will start as usual in offline mode even as the strict orders have been issued to follow covid19 protocol.
Perinently, the university was closed after covid19 positive cases surfaced from various departments and even one of the officials from the Vice Chancellor’s secretariat.
Accordingly, the campus authorities decided to close the university as a precautionary measure.