Judicial Magistrate Banihal orders further investigation into army man's murder after 17 years

Banihal, June 11: Judicial Magistrate, Banihal has rejected closure-report of police in the 17-year-old murder case of an armyman and ordered further investigation into the case asking SP Ramban to monitor the probe.

In a significant order, the Judicial Magistrate First Class(JMIC), Banihal, Manmohan Kumar has shown dissatisfaction with the closure report filed by the police in 17 year old murder case of an Army Jawan who was found dead in the sentry post in the year 2006 and has therefore ordered further investigation in the case to be concluded within the period of three months.

The Court of JMIC, on Friday, also directed the SP Ramban to monitor the investigation of the case.

While taking serious note of the matter, JMIC Banihal observed in its order that there are discrepancies in the investigation as at one point Investigating Officer observed that some unknown officials have killed the deceased and simultaneously investigating officer(IO) himself has concluded that death might be an act of terrorists. However, IO has not collected any evidence that there was any transgression or attack in the army camp on the fateful night.