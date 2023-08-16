Jugal Kishore criticises Congress

Jammu, aug 16: Senior BJP leader and Parliament member Jugal Kishore Sharma Member today criticized the Congress for its “irresponsible behavior” during Lok Sabha proceedings.
J&K BJP General Secretary Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal was also present. Sharma said that from starting of the monsoon session, Congress tried to stop Lok Sabha proceedings.BJP leader said that like always Congress worked as a barrier between Government and the public.He said that on Manipur issue Congress misled people.
Member of Parliament informed that many important bills have been passed and many were put on the table for discussion but Congress and opposition parties decided not to take part in the discussion and Bills were passed in Lok Sabha.He said that Congress and other opposition formed a "Ghamandi Gathbandhan" which had played a worse role in Lok Sabha Monsoon session.