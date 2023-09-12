Jugal, Rana hail enthusiasm of youth in traditional sports

Jammu, Sep 12: Senior BJP leaders Jugal Kishore Sharma and Devender Singh Rana, have hailed the enthusiasm of youth in traditional sports.
According to a press note, they were speaking at a sports function. The lauded the growing participation of youth in sports, especially traditional and rural based
They hoped that this momentum will get further fillip in a big way. They also exuded confidence that competitions of such magnitude inspire others to participate in sports and leave a mark of their talent at the national and international levels. “Like other parts of the country, Jammu and Kashmir too has a high tradition of organizing rural oriented sports,”Jugal Kishore said, adding that the reach of such events needs to be expanded for larger youth participation.
Speaking on the occasion, Devender Rana expressed happiness over the enthusiasm of rural youth in traditional games like wrestling, saying these still retains the sheen of yesteryears. Rana said, in an era of competition, the youth cannot afford to remain in the shell of academics alone; they have to be versatile in every field of activity. It is with this view the BJP led government at the Centre has taken several measures to promote sports under flagship programmes like Khelo India. He hoped the budding sportspersons will benefit from these programmes and participate in sports, which has vistas of career advancement opportunities as well.