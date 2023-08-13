Jugal, Rana lead Tiranga Rally in Nagrota | Say India poised to become Vishwaguru

Jammu, Aug 13: Senior BJP leaders Jugal Kishore Sharma and Devender Singh Rana today led a Tiranga rally at Dansal Block in the Nagrota assembly constituency
“Dansal Block in the Nagrota Assembly Constituency on Sunday reverberated with Bharat Mata Ki Jai amid enthusiastic Tiranga Yatra, filled with patriotic fervour, as part of the Amritkal Mahotsav ahead of Independence Day, a poress release said..
Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament and Devender Singh Rana, senior BJP leader led the enthusiast rallyists carrying Tricolor raised patriotic slogans and greeted the compatriots on the national festival.
Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said that the BJP's nationalistic character and inclusive ethos, guided by the Prime Minister's cherished Mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Pryas is key to taking the nation to the glory it deserves globally.
Sharma said that Indian politics has entered into a new era of bonding with social barriers crashing and ‘nation first’ philosophy becoming the way of life and guiding force to ensure progression of all, irrespective of religion, region or caste. In this journey of New India, every segment of the society is working towards strengthening the hands of PM Narendra Modi to carry forward his mission of nation building, he added.
He said the agenda of inclusiveness has instilled a sense of confidence and hope among the people, who have been craving for marching ahead as proud Indians to become part of the country 's growth story.
Interacting with people at the culmination of the rally, Devender Rana said this Independence Day has a special significance as the nation is at the threshold of becoming a world leader under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,
“The world has already started looking towards India with a hope of being instrumental in resolving complex issues like conflict, challenges on the fronts of terrorism and climate, fighting poverty, disease, illiteracy, hunger and poverty besides strengthening democratic values, “ Rana said, adding that Indian contribution in combating global pandemic in the wake of Covid 19 has been acknowledged and appreciated across the continents.
Devender Rana referred to the Indian Presidency of G20 and successful working group conclaves in different parts of the country, especially in Srinagar, saying the finale will witness the Prime Minister emerging as one of the towering leaders and statesmen of the world. PM Modi’s global image is already at its zenith, he added.
“Happening all this in 75th year of independence is a good omen for India becoming Vishwaguru and figuring as third global economy during the third successive term of the BJP under Prime Minister Modi in office”, he added.