Justice NK Singh sworn in as Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court

Jammu, Feb 15: Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday.

At a ceremony held today in the Convention Centre, Justice Singh took and subscribed to the oath of office before the J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

The President of India Sunday had appointed Justice Singh as the chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.