Justice NK Singh sworn in as Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court

Justice Singh took and subscribed to the oath of office before the J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha
Justice Singh(R) shaking hands with LG Manoj Sinha
GK Web Desk

Jammu, Feb 15: Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday. 

At a ceremony held today in the Convention Centre, Justice Singh took and subscribed to the oath of office before the J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

The President of India Sunday had appointed Justice Singh as the chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

Justice NK Singh was born on March 1, 1963 at Imphal to (Late) Justice N Ibotombi Singh of the Gauhati High Court, who was the first Advocate General of Manipur, and N Gomati Devi, news agency KNO reported.

He briefly practiced before the Supreme Court of India before shifting to the Gauhati High Court where he was designated as a senior advocate in 2008.

In 2011, Justice Singh was sworn in as an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court and, in 2012, he was made a permanent judge.

He was appointed a judge of the Manipur High Court upon its creation in the year 2013. He was later transferred to the Gauahti High Court in 2018.

Chief Justice

